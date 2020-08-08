Boston Globe Obituaries
PITTS, Mary Louise (Fletcher) Of Scituate, MA, passed away peacefully at home after 87 blessed years on July 30, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 52 years to her late husband, Fordie H. Pitts, Jr., loving mother of Lorraine Johnson and Martin Warren of Hampton, NH, Mary Lou and Stephen Bohn of Scituate, MA, Karen Pitts and Chris Cunniff of Milton, MA, Fordie and Shari Pitts of Bridgewater, MA, Corinne and Michael Norton of Pembroke, MA, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, cherished in-laws, beloved aunt, and trusted friend to many. Her legacy can be summarized in two simple words she often repeated: "Kindness Matters." A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate in the Memorial Garden, with outdoor and indoor seating. The family will also stream the Service "live" for those who are unable to attend and wish to view it remotely at www.facebook.com/FTCCScituate In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Lou may be made to , or if there is another charity dear to your heart. Please visit Mary Louise's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com for more details. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
