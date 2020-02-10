|
POWERS, Mary Louise (Shaughnessy) "MaryLou" Age 84, of Concord and Billerica, Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 51 years of the late Nelson R. Powers. Loving mother of Cynthia Scudder and her husband Glenn of East Bridgewater, Nelson R. Powers, Jr. and his wife Maria of Concord, and Shawn Powers and his wife Lisa of Franklin. Devoted grandmother of Alexander, Caitlyn, Jennifer, and Matthew Scudder, Nelson R., III and Ainsleigh Powers, and Alyssa, Nicole, Samantha, and Isabel Powers. Great-grandmother to Mylo Higgins. Sister of Philip Shaughnessy of Connecticut and the late Maurice Shaughnessy. Sister-in-law of Noel Roger Powers of Maryland and John Patrick Powers of Maine. Visiting Hours on Thursday, February 13th from 4 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral on Friday, February 14th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in MaryLou's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020