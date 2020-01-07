Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
63 Rockwood Road
Norfolk, MA
View Map
MARY LOUISE (TROILO) RAGUSA

MARY LOUISE (TROILO) RAGUSA Obituary
RAGUSA, Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (Troilo) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 6, 2020, at the age of 84. Mary Lou was the beloved wife of Anthony Ragusa of 62 years, and devoted mother of Diana Franchitto and her husband John of Foxborough and Paul Ragusa and his wife Michelle of Norwood. She was the cherished sister of Antonette Palumbo (Troilo) of Norwood and the late Joseph Troilo of Huntington Beach, CA. A loving grandmother to Douglas Franchitto, Felicia Franchitto and Julia Ragusa, Mary Lou is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 4PM-7PM, at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE, and the Funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10AM, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road, Norfolk. The interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walpole Council on Aging, Attn. Senior Moments Chorus, 60 South Street, Walpole, MA 02081, or HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1324 Belmont Street, Suite 202, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions and online guestbook, please visit

thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas and Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
