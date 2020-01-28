|
O'CONNOR MFIC, SR. MARY LUCILLE Of Newton, a beloved member of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters for almost 80 years, died Saturday January 25, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late John and Bridget (Walsh) O'Connor. Sister of the late Kathleen, David, Redmond, Breda, Sheila and Bernard. Sr. Lucille is survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family members and her Missionary Franciscan Sisters. Sr. Lucille received her Master of Science in Mathematics from UMass Boston and was a teacher at St. Clare High School, Roslindale, General Treasurer for the Community in Italy and Finance Officer for the Community in Newton for 27 years before retiring in 2013. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at Mount Alvernia Convent, 790 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458 Friday, January 31 at 11:00 am. Visitation in the Chapel Friday 10:00 – 11:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Sr. Lucille's memory may be sent to the Missionary Franciscan Sisters Retirement Fund at the address listed above. For online obituary and guestbook, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020