UGLIETTO, Mary Lucy Of Belmont, March 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony J. "Tony" and Dorothy F. (Campagna) Uglietto. Cherished sister of Nancy Grignon and her husband Walter, Paula Alden and her husband Charlie, Charles and his wife Robin and Elena Benoit Leahy and her husband Terence. Loving aunt of Charles-Anthony Grignon and his fiancée Amy Ferguson, Tony Uglietto and his fiancée Kate Frennette, Joseph and Andrew Uglietto, Ashley Hatfield and her husband Mark, Jacquelyn Benoit and Dorothy Alden. Mary was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing School in Hanover and Watertown High School. Mary loved being around her family, traveling to Disney World, her many pocketbooks and ice cream sundaes. Due to the current health care situation and following the regulations of the Archdiocese of Boston, a private Burial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in Mary's name to Mass General Nurses Fund giving.massgeneral.org/support-nurses Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020