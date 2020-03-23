Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY UGLIETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LUCY UGLIETTO


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LUCY UGLIETTO Obituary
UGLIETTO, Mary Lucy Of Belmont, March 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony J. "Tony" and Dorothy F. (Campagna) Uglietto. Cherished sister of Nancy Grignon and her husband Walter, Paula Alden and her husband Charlie, Charles and his wife Robin and Elena Benoit Leahy and her husband Terence. Loving aunt of Charles-Anthony Grignon and his fiancée Amy Ferguson, Tony Uglietto and his fiancée Kate Frennette, Joseph and Andrew Uglietto, Ashley Hatfield and her husband Mark, Jacquelyn Benoit and Dorothy Alden. Mary was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing School in Hanover and Watertown High School. Mary loved being around her family, traveling to Disney World, her many pocketbooks and ice cream sundaes. Due to the current health care situation and following the regulations of the Archdiocese of Boston, a private Burial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in Mary's name to Mass General Nurses Fund giving.massgeneral.org/support-nurses Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -