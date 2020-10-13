CANNEY, Mary M. "Peggy" (Beaton) Of Brookline, formerly of Mission Hill on October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Canney, Jr. Loving mother of Joseph W. Canney, III of Norfolk, Maribeth Rogers and husband Mike and Caryn Beades, all of West Roxbury and Cathy Gusha and husband John of Holden. Dear sister of the late William and Morris Beaton, Shirley Jordan and Catherine "Kay" MacArthur. Adored nana of John, Heather, Sean, Danielle, Keri, Ashley, Michael, Sydney and Alexander also survived by her ten cherished great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Friday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 guidelines must be followed in both the funeral home and church). Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prader-Willi Assoc., PWSANE, 27 Westward Circle, N. Reading, MA. 01864.





