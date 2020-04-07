|
CHRISTIANO, Mary M. (Minichiello) Of Burlington, formerly of Everett, April 6. Beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Christiano. Loving mother of Carol A. Salerno & her husband Michael of Watertown and Gale M. Christiano of Burlington. Loving Nana of David M. Salerno & his wife Tonya of Medford and Kristen M. Pezzano & her husband David of Allston. Sister of Rose G. Puleo of Burlington, Lena Cronis of Quincy, and the late Modestino D. "Tino" Minichiello. Sister-in-law of Cathy Minichiello of Burlington, Joan Christiano of Carver, the late Anthony Puleo, Anthony Cronis and Francis Christiano. She was survived by her grandpets, Magellan and Chloe. Mary was also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be private and there will be a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Margaret Church, Burlington in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA 01803. For obituary, online guestbook and tribute video, see sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020