COWAN, Mary M. Mary "Marmar" McGarry Cowan, age 85, longtime Cohasset resident, and beloved and devoted wife of over 64 years to Tom Cowan Sr.; loving mother of Tom (Carmel), the late Chris (El), and Kate McCormick (Dan); doting grandmother to Cara Bennett (Tim), Thomas (Alyssa), Connor, Julia (Mac Dolan), Luke Cowan, and Cowan, Zach and Maggie McCormick; loving sister to the late Jack McGarry of Waterford, CT and Tom McGarry of Old Lyme, CT; and loved by all her McGarry nieces. Mary was thrilled to become a great-grandmother to Luke Rock Bennett.
Born and raised in New London, CT. Mary graduated from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY, where soon after the fiery redhead fell for a naval officer, Tom Cowan, based at the Groton, CT submarine base. After marrying, she and Tom lived for a short time in AL and CT before finally settling in Cohasset, MA in 1965, where she raised her family and made many cherished friends. The annual trips back to Alabama were a highlight of the year where Mary reconnected with family and friends. Mary was an active member of St. Anthony's Parish in Cohasset, where she and Tom attended mass for over 55 years. Mary cherished the many friendships she and Tom made through the various sports she loved, especially golf, which she regularly played at Cohasset Golf Club, her tennis groups, and as an avid runner. Mary and Tom ran every morning, no matter the weather, along Jerusalem Road. Mary volunteered for and supported several causes. She was devoted to her weekly "Meals on Wheels" route and preparing a meatloaf for Pine Street. She also served on the Board of the Sandy Beach Association for many years. A member of the Cohasset Community Garden Club, Mary enjoyed beautiful flowers and the art of the flower arrangement. She also loved to paint flowers in the Chinese Brush Technique. Mary was a gourmet cook and perhaps her greatest joy was to have her family around her to enjoy one of her home cooked meals. She would often share a recipe or secret ingredient with her children and grandchildren who will always be reminded of her in the love she poured into her meals and family gatherings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 10 Summer St., Cohasset, MA. To register to attend the Mass or to livestream it, please visit https://marycowanfuneralmass.eventbrite.com
COVID guidelines of Masks, social distancing and others apply. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Mary may be made to a charity of one's choice
