Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
MARY DINALLO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
163 Chestnut St.
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DINALLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY M. (GALEWSKI) DINALLO


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY M. (GALEWSKI) DINALLO Obituary
DiNALLO, Mary M. (Galewski) Of Chelsea, on June 22. Beloved wife of the late Antonio P. "Tony" DiNallo. Loving daughter of the late Ignacy and Veronika (Kipa) Galewski. Dear sister of Alice B. Galewski of Lynn and the late Chester Galewski, Lottie Rowen, Jennie Carbone, Wanda Winn, Helen Sikora, Alfons Galewski and Francis Galewski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and extended family members. Visiting Hours: Friends and family visitation will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday, June 29th from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. A private Funeral Mass for the immediate family only will follow at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:00 AM. A full celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date when family and friends can gather together. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA

View the online memorial for Mary M. (Galewski) DiNALLO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -