|
|
DiNALLO, Mary M. (Galewski) Of Chelsea, on June 22. Beloved wife of the late Antonio P. "Tony" DiNallo. Loving daughter of the late Ignacy and Veronika (Kipa) Galewski. Dear sister of Alice B. Galewski of Lynn and the late Chester Galewski, Lottie Rowen, Jennie Carbone, Wanda Winn, Helen Sikora, Alfons Galewski and Francis Galewski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and extended family members. Visiting Hours: Friends and family visitation will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday, June 29th from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. A private Funeral Mass for the immediate family only will follow at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:00 AM. A full celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date when family and friends can gather together. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA
View the online memorial for Mary M. (Galewski) DiNALLO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020