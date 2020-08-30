GIBBS, Mary M. of Cohasset, passed away on August 27, 2020, from complications of Alzheimers. Mary was born on April 15, 1941 and was the only beloved child of William and Mary (Toner) Gibbs. Mary grew up in the Neponset section of Dorchester where she attended St. Ann's School and was a member of the band. Mary attended high school at Fontbonne Academy in Milton where she was the first class president. After she graduated from Fontbonne her family moved to Cohasset. Mary worked as a legal secretary for Al Johnson who was a partner of F. Lee Bailey during the Patty Hearst era. In the 1970's and 80's Mary lived in Charles River Park ("If you lived here, you'd be home now."). In the early 1980's Mary attended Suffolk University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Finance, Cum Laude. After she graduated from college Mary became an officer at the First National Bank where she remained until her retirement. Mary is survived by her dear friends, Annmary and Siobhan Quilty and Nancy St. John and her children Emily and Robby St. John. Mary is predeceased by many family members and friends. Mary was a great friend and will be remembered for her dry whit. Family and friends invited to visitation from 9-10 am in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St., COHASSET, MA, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. For the safety of all, social distancing, masks, and other COVID-19 guidelines, must be followed. At this difficult time, please visit Mary's tribute page,www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
to share a remembrance or comfort. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes
781.383.0200