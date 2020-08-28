GORMAN, Mary M. (Benson) Age 83, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Dorchester, Needham, Cotuit and Wellesley, MA, died peacefully on August 27, after a lengthy illness. Born to Joseph R. and Mary A. Benson in Dorchester, MA, Mary attended Stonehill College in Easton, MA. It was at Stonehill College, on the first day of class freshman year, that Mary met Jack Gorman, whom she married on May 9, 1959 at St. Gregory's church in Dorchester. Upon graduation, Mary began her career as an English teacher at Sharon High School. In later years, she worked at Hyde Park High School, Boston Latin Academy and Ursuline Academy. Mary enjoyed her friends, her association with the Holy Cross women's association, and time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She always looked forward to Stonehill get-togethers, and Mary and Jack remained devoted supporters of Stonehill College throughout their lives. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Keaney, and son-in-law Paul Keaney of Vero Beach, FL; grandchild Laura and husband Aaron Huntley of South Boston, MA, and grandchild Alex P. Keaney and partner Shawn Solaas of Boston; sister Elaine Timilty of Canton, MA; brother Thomas Benson and wife Mary of Hernando, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Church in Vero Beach. Please wear masks to the funeral and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jack and Mary Gorman scholarship fund via www.stonehill.edu/giving
or direct mail to: Stonehill College, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com