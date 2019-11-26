|
HODGMAN, Mary M. (CARNES) Of Canton, died peacefully November 25, 2019. She was 73 years old. Mary was a retired Global Income Specialist for State Street Bank in Quincy. After retirement, Mary worked part-time for Saybrooke Environmental Management in Stoughton. She was a former Eucharistic Minister in St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton. Devoted wife of the late John C. Hodgman. Loving mother of Karen A. DaSilva and her husband Larry of West Bridgewater and Jacquelyn M. Hodgman and her wife Alyssa J. O'Mara of Canton. Loving sister of Robert Carnes of Whitman, Louise Bita of Marshfield, Susan Horsford of Hull, Nancy Matos of Hingham, Cynthia Wells of Quincy, and Jennifer Bacon of Hingham. Proud grandmother of Riley and Kayla DaSilva. Beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Friday, November 29 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton at 10 AM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 Pushard Family Funeral Home
