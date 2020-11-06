McCABE, Mary M. (Fallon) Passed away peacefully on November 5 with her six daughters by her side. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Devoted mother of Annemarie Davey and her husband Joe, Maribeth McCabe, Martha Larson and her husband Jeff, Katie McCabe, Meg Butler and her husband Joe, all of Canton, and Patrice Cappello and her husband Joe of Westford. Cherished grandmother of Michael Davey and his wife Katie, Dan Davey and his wife Tracey, Kate (Davey) Jenness and her husband Adam, Andrew Davey, Hannah (Larson) Andrade and her husband Ricky, Sam and Jenna Larson, Jake and Dan Cappello, Matthew, Jack, Caroline and Molly Butler, and the late Maeve Butler. Proud great-grandmother of Tommy, Clare, Mary, John, Nora, Grace and Kerry Davey, and Alison, Amelia and Audrey Jenness. She was the loving daughter of Irish immigrants, the late Michael and Margaret Fallon and sister of the late Eugene Fallon. She is survived by her dear cousin Kathleen McGoldrick of County Sligo, Ireland and many nieces and nephews. Mary was devoted to her faith and her family and a fierce advocate of Catholic education. She was immensely proud to be a graduate of the first class of women admitted to Boston College, where she would later meet her husband. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Malden Hospital before raising a family. Almost 20 years later, she went back to work teaching nursing and then early childhood education at Blue Hills Regional High School. She developed the early childhood program at Blue Hills, the first of its kind, where high school students worked one-on-one with 3 and 4-year olds. Mary worked to get the program certified by the Department of Education. That program is still thriving today with long waiting lists. Mary and her family have been part of St. John the Evangelist parish for over 60 years, with the third generation of her family now being educated at St. John School. She was a member of the St John's School Advisory Board for many years, co-founder of the parish Grief Ministry, and religious education teacher. Mary also served on the committee to have St. John School's inaugural accreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. She was a proud member of the first chapter of the Massachusetts Citizens for Life that was formed after the passage of Roe v. Wade. The McCabe family offers very special thanks to the staff at Cornerstone Assisted Living and Old Colony Hospice for their endless kindness and compassion. They allowed us to spend this precious time with our mother to transition her with dignity and grace from her earthly life to Heaven; for that we are immensely grateful. We are proud to be her daughters. Visiting Hours will be held at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, November 8th from 2pm to 6pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday, November 9th at 10 am. Burial to follow at St Mary Cemetery, Canton. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the St John School Foundation, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 of which she and her late husband were founding members. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
