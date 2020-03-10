Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Jude's Chapel at Christ the King Parish
5 Job's Fishing Road
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Jude's Chapel at Christ the King Parish
5 Job's Fishing Road
Mashpee, MA
View Map
MARY M. (KELLEY) MCCOOLE

MARY M. (KELLEY) MCCOOLE Obituary
McCOOLE, Mary M. (Kelley) Of Mashpee, formerly of Dorchester and Milton, died at Cape Cod Hospital Saturday March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred E. McCoole. Loving mother of James McCoole, Marie M. McCoole and the late Anne E. McCoole. Mary graduated from Emmanuel College and was on the faculty of St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Chapel at Christ the King Parish, 5 Job's Fishing Road, Mashpee, Friday March 13 at 11:00 am. Visitation in the Chapel 10-11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Sandwich Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Dolan Funeral Home & Cremation Services of MILTON & DORCHESTER is assisting the family. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
