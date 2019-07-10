Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
311 Market St
Brighton, MA
View Map
MARY M. (SHEEHAN) MCCROREY


1932 - 2019
MARY M. (SHEEHAN) MCCROREY Obituary
McCROREY, Mary M. (Sheehan) Of Brighton, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. McCrorey, devoted mother of Paul J. McCrorey and his wife Kerri of PA, Eileen M. Droney and her husband Kevin of North Easton, Christine M. McCrorey of Brighton, Maura M. Vitiello and her husband Frank of Westwood, Michael S. McCrorey and his wife Donna of Rockland and Carol A. Siekman and her husband David of Norwood. Sister of the late Florence E., and Paul Sheehan. Loving grandmother of Meghan, Ali, Kailey, Mikeighla, Michael, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Matthew, Sean, James, Molly, Charlotte, Liam, Joseph, Daniel and Finn. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, July 13th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 311 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, July 12th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late member of the Ciara Club, Court Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Daughter #1545 and St. Columbkille Ladies Sodality. Longtime teacher at St. Columbkille School. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from July 11 to July 12, 2019
