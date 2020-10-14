1/1
MARY M. MCHUGH
McHUGH, Mary M. Mary M. (Finnegan) McHugh, 90, a resident of Jensen Beach, FL and a former Chelmsford and Pepperell resident, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. McHugh with whom she shared 68 years of marriage until his passing in 2017. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/memorial. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.

View the online memorial for Mary M. McHUGH


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
