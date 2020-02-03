|
|
McLAUGHLIN, Mary M. Passed away surrounded by her family on January 31, 2020. Devoted wife of 64 years of the late Dr. Joseph McLaughlin, loving mother of Joseph McLaughlin and Jeanette Larsen of Brockton, Mary Jo McLaughlin and Fariborz Motamedi of Bridgewater, Ellen and Thomas Campbell of Dunedin, FL, Douglas and Ann McLaughlin of Hanover, Laura and John Tobin of Hanson and Myles and Livia McLaughlin of Bellingham. Also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren. Mary's biggest joy in life was her family. She was an avid gardener who also enjoyed feeding the birds, reading, leisurely days at the beach and traveling with her beloved Joe. Mary was forever thankful of her many close friends and Cheryl Lane neighbors. She volunteered at Hanover VNA and was a member of the League of Women Voters for many years. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 5th from 5-7 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rt. 53), HANOVER. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, February 6th at 10:30 am in the Funeral Home, followed by Burial in Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or Hanover VNA, Town of Hanover, 550 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. For directions and to sign Mary's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020