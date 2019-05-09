|
MORAN, Mary M. (Walsh) Of Yarmouthport, formerly of Lexington, May 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Redmond J. Walsh and Mary D. Walsh (Clark). Mother of Joseph R. Moran and his wife Tammy of Virginia Beach, VA. Sister of Alice Saunders and her husband James of Yarmouthport. Grandmother of Michael and Amanda Moran and great-grandmother of Colton and Everett. Mary is also survived by 4 nieces, Kathi, Ellen, Carol, and Debbi, by 2 nephews, James and John, and by many grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Monday, May 13 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019