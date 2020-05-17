|
MORTEO, Mary M. (DelBene) Of Framingham, (formerly of Hyde Park), Mary M. (DelBene) Morteo, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Salvatore F. Morteo (BPD Ret.). Born in Boston's North End, Mrs. Morteo was the daughter of the late Fedele and Anna DelBene. She is survived by her daughter Cammy and her partner Steve Flynn of Framingham, her son Al and his wife Rosemary of Dedham, her daughter-in-law Lisa of Norwood, wife of her son the late Albert, Sr. and a brother, Mario DelBene of California. She is the adored grandmother of Nicholas Morteo and his wife Nicole, Michael Morteo and his wife Amanda, Alessandra Morteo, Alyssa Wenstrom and her husband Andrew and Albert Morteo, Jr. She was also the cherished great-grandmother of Andrew Wenstrom, Jr. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. She was predeceased by six sisters and six brothers. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Kindly visit Boylebrothers.com for further information and to offer condolences. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.Boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020