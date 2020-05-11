|
RAE, Mary M. "Marie" (Reardon) Longtime resident of West Roxbury passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of John L. Rae. Devoted mother of John C. Rae of West Roxbury, Mary Kapust and her husband Michael, Jean Hurley and her husband Brian, all of Tewksbury, and Joanne Cullen and her husband Patrick of Walpole. Loving grandmother to Michael, Kevin and Matthew Kapust, Timothy and Paul Hurley, John, Mary, and Brendan Reedy, and Grace Cullen. Great-grandmother to Benjamin Kapust. Dear sister of the late Theresa Kindregan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Longtime faithful parishioner of St. John Chrysostom Church. Due to the pandemic, a private family Visitation and Funeral Service will take place at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St.,West Roxbury, MA 02132 or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 12 to May 17, 2020