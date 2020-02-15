Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
920 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY REANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY M. REANEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY M. REANEY Obituary
REANEY, Mary M. Longtime resident of South Boston, formerly of Dorchester and proud OFD. Mary passed away on February 11, 2020 after a long period of declining health. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (O'Donnell) Reaney. Mary is survived by and leaves her many loving cousins, godchildren and dear friends, local and in Ireland and England, to mourn her. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for a Visiting Hour in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Mary was a retired employee of Blue Cross/ Blue Shield for over 37 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

View the online memorial for Mary M. REANEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -