REANEY, Mary M. Longtime resident of South Boston, formerly of Dorchester and proud OFD. Mary passed away on February 11, 2020 after a long period of declining health. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (O'Donnell) Reaney. Mary is survived by and leaves her many loving cousins, godchildren and dear friends, local and in Ireland and England, to mourn her. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for a Visiting Hour in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Mary was a retired employee of Blue Cross/ Blue Shield for over 37 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020