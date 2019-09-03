|
|
RUANE, Mary M. (Doherty) Age 98, longtime resident of Lexington, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019, at Lahey Clinic. Born in Arlington, MA, on August 10, 1921, she was daughter of the late William and Catherine (Potter) Doherty, and dear sister to the late William, James, Catherine (Higden), and Bernard Doherty.
She was the devoted wife of the late Edward J. Ruane, and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Following retirement as a contract manager at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mary and Ed enjoyed many years of golf, travel, and gardening together.
Most recently Mary resided at Brightview Concord River where she was surrounded by compassionate and loving geriatric care assistants. Special thanks to the wonderful care and support Mary received from the staff at Brightview Concord River, CHC Services, and Lahey Clinic Burlington.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Sept. 6th, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation also on Friday, immediately prior to the service, from 10am to 11am. Burial to follow at Westview Cemetery, 522 Bedford St., Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to The Little Sisters of the Poor, a charity highly respected by both Mary and Ed, located at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143, or online at
LittleSistersOfThePoorBoston.org Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019