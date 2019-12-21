Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Mary SHEA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary M. SHEA CSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary M. SHEA CSJ Obituary
SHEA, Sister Mary M., Sister Felicité CSJ In her 77th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late James Thomas and Marjorie (McMillan) Shea and loving sister of the late James Shea. Survived by her cherished niece, Mary Myers, her husband, Joseph Myers, her grandnephew, Joseph Myers, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Agatha School, Milton; St. Mary School, W. Quincy; Immaculate Conception School, Marlboro; Immaculate Conception School, Everett; St. Stephen School, Framingham; and St. Clement School, Somerville; and as Pastoral Minister at St. Mary of Angels Parish in Dorchester. Sister Mary's other ministries included Home Care Coordinator at both Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton and Urban Medical Resource Center, Boston; Youth Service Advisor, Kennedy Center, Boston; Co-Director at the Armed Services YMCA in South Boston; Librarian at Immaculate Conception School, Revere; and Supportive Staff Member for the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brighton. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, December 23, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -