VENEZIA, Mary M. ( Margi) Of Arlington, MA, 101 years of age, died June 24, 2020, at The Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was born on May 16, 1919 to the late Vito P. and Mary (Zaccone) Margi of Somerville. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Venezia. Dear mother of Lawrence P. Venezia of Arlington, and Gerald M. Venezia and partner, Albert D. Lovata, of Boston. Adored aunt of five nieces and nephews, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Peter V. Margi of Revere and G. Joseph Margi of Burlington, and sisters, Jeanne M. Cerce and Rosemary M. Cowen, both of Arlington. Mary was a graduate of Somerville High School and Chandler Business College. She began her professional career in the insurance industry, where she met Paul. They were married in 1945, and sadly, Paul passed away in 1958. She went to work for the Food and Drug Administration in 1962, where she worked until retirement in 1992. As an administrator at the FDA in Boston, she oversaw the data compilation, transfer and original computerization of the agency's information systems. Mary lived a long and full life. In addition to her professional achievements and love for family, her passions included entertaining and dancing, reading and gardening, and decorating. She was loved for her captivating personality and ability to connect with a wide range of people. She will be missed, loved, and remembered. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Massachusetts Avenue, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, with a funeral mass to commence at 11 a.m. at St. Eulalia's Church, Winchester. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to The Arlington Libraries Foundation, 700 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02476, or The Jimmy Fund at The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020