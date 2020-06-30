|
|
SCOLLES, Mary Maguire On June 18th, passed away at her home in Cotuit surrounded by family and friends. Born in Boston in 1928, Mary was educated at Catholic Schools then went on to attend Emmanuel College for her Bachelor's degree followed by achieving a Master's in Education at Boston University. Mary is survived by her daughters Susan Scolles of West Yarmouth and Somerville and Marian Scolles and her partner, Mark Lazzari of Cotuit. Mary was the best Mom a child could ever have. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Scolles, Jr. A professional educator for the City of Somerville, Mary taught nearly every grade through her career of several decades. She enjoyed her retirement in Cotuit as President of the Cotuit Library Board of Trustees, playing bridge, gardening and socializing with many friends and neighbors. Mary established the Trumps Bridge Group which continued for many years. Mary had a large extended family and many people for whom she was an anchor, a sounding board, and a faithful friend. Mary was delighted when the family made contact and celebrated a reunion with long lost relatives in Ireland. Mary is greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at a later date. May the light of heaven shine upon her gentle, lovely soul. For online condolences, visit
www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home
Marstons Mills 508-48-5704
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020