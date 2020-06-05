|
MAHERAS, Mary Age 91, beloved wife of the late James C. Maheras, with whom she shared fifty eight years of a marriage that was an aspiration to all that knew them, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the in Danvers following a brief illness. Born and raised in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Catherine (Ravaris) Bezemes. She received her education in the Peabody school system, graduated from Peabody High School and continued her education, earning a certificate in bookkeeping from Boston College. As a young woman, Mary worked as a bookkeeper at Grant's Department Store in Salem. She later took care of the accounting at her family restaurant, The Jerry Jingle in Stoneham. Mary was an avid Red Sox fan, an expert knitter, an accomplished cook and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Her home was always filled with family and friends. She was devoted to her faith and was a lifelong member of St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody. Her kindness, empathy and generosity were boundless. Mary's family was her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by three daughters, Lucretia Bresnahan and her husband, Michael, Christina Votto and her husband, Joseph and Matina Cassidy and husband, Stephen, all of Peabody. Yiayia also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Maria Bresnahan and her fiancé, Brendon Powers, Joseph Votto and his wife, Alexis, Demetra Votto, Mary Votto, Demetri Cassidy and Zoe Cassidy and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Harriet Stavros, Julie Kallas, James, George, William, John and Stephen Bezemes and a much loved niece and nephew. Due to the current pandemic, her funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Make A Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St., 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110 or to the St. Vasilios Men's Club Elevator Fund, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020