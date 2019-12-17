|
FRANGGOS, Mary Maihos Of Peabody, age 94, passed away on December 15, beloved wife of late John Franggos. Loving mother of Mariann Illingworth and her husband George, and Peter Franggos and his wife Tracey. Beloved Yiayia of Neia and Anthony Marks, Theodora and Nathan Kennedy, Alexis and Jacob Bissonnette and John Franggos. Great-grandmother of Nathan, Victor and Ricardo. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY on Friday, 4-8 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Service at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5-7 Paleologos Street, Peabody at 10AM. For complete obituary, directions and condolences, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019