Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church
5-7 Paleologos Street
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FRANGGOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY MAIHOS FRANGGOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY MAIHOS FRANGGOS Obituary
FRANGGOS, Mary Maihos Of Peabody, age 94, passed away on December 15, beloved wife of late John Franggos. Loving mother of Mariann Illingworth and her husband George, and Peter Franggos and his wife Tracey. Beloved Yiayia of Neia and Anthony Marks, Theodora and Nathan Kennedy, Alexis and Jacob Bissonnette and John Franggos. Great-grandmother of Nathan, Victor and Ricardo. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY on Friday, 4-8 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Service at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5-7 Paleologos Street, Peabody at 10AM. For complete obituary, directions and condolences, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Mary Maihos FRANGGOS
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -