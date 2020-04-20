|
MALONEY, Mary "Mollie" Of Quincy, formerly Milton and originally Brighton passed away April 14th following a brief illness. Loving sister of Nancy Casey of Brighton, Tom Maloney of Quincy and the late John Maloney, Jim Maloney and Clare Ferrantino. Daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Sullivan) Maloney. Beloved aunt of David Casey, Thomas Casey, Diane Crowley, Christopher Maloney, Scott Maloney, Steven Maloney, Kelly Maloney-Silva and Gigi Viscusi. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews. Mollie was a graduate of St. Columbkille's School in Brighton and Business Manager at Colombia Buick-Pontiac-GMC for 36 years before retiring and helped at Milton Schools in her retirement years. Private Funeral Service in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. Relatives and friends will be invited for a celebration of Mollie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mollie may be made to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020