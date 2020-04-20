Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY "MOLLIE" MALONEY


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY "MOLLIE" MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, Mary "Mollie" Of Quincy, formerly Milton and originally Brighton passed away April 14th following a brief illness. Loving sister of Nancy Casey of Brighton, Tom Maloney of Quincy and the late John Maloney, Jim Maloney and Clare Ferrantino. Daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Sullivan) Maloney. Beloved aunt of David Casey, Thomas Casey, Diane Crowley, Christopher Maloney, Scott Maloney, Steven Maloney, Kelly Maloney-Silva and Gigi Viscusi. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews. Mollie was a graduate of St. Columbkille's School in Brighton and Business Manager at Colombia Buick-Pontiac-GMC for 36 years before retiring and helped at Milton Schools in her retirement years. Private Funeral Service in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. Relatives and friends will be invited for a celebration of Mollie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mollie may be made to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -