Sister Mary Manning

MANNING, Sister Mary SNDdeN Sister Mary Manning SNDdeN, a longtime resident of Notre Dame Healthcare Center in Worcester, died there on August 18, 2019. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and her Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, with whom she shared her love of the good God. Sister Mary was born in Dorchester in 1925. She was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Anna Doyle Manning and her brothers, Martin, John, Robert and Paul. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1946, as Sister Regina Dolores. She made her first vows in 1949 and her final vows in 1954. As a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, Sister Mary's love of teaching took her to elementary schools in the Boston and Springfield dioceses in Massachusetts. But, her special love were her years teaching in Hawaii. Sister's chosen form of dressing once she returned stateside always included a flower tucked behind her ear. Sister Mary carried through her belief in education by donating her body for science. She wrote that she had had a long life because of "advances in medical science. I feel that by donating my body to UMass Medical School, young doctors will be beneficiaries and better able to care for others." Services recognizing Sister Mary's life will be held in the chapel of Notre Dame du Lac, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's memory to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 468 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
