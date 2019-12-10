|
McDONALD, Mary Mardell Of Lexington, December 10, 2019. Wife of Joseph N. McDonald. Mother of Laura Vilain McDonald of Harvard, Linda Ziemba and her husband Nile of Concord, Timothy McDonald and his wife Patti of Hudsonville, MI, and Greg McDonald and his wife Megan of Broomfield, CO. Sister of Mary Virginia Larsen of Mercer Island, WA, Tim Lester of Bend, OR, and Mary Ellen Stinski of North Liberty, IA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Alec, Sage, Grey, Cassie, Caleb, Peter, Sam, Tate, Hayden, and Clare, by 1 great-grandchild, Bryleigh, and by many nieces and nephews.
Mardell was an avid golfer, bowler and oriental rug maker. She loved her family and friends and was always a friend to any in need. Even to the end, she would tease her loved ones and bring smiles to all around.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Friday, December 13 at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at Douglass Funeral Home, Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the at Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019