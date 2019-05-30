Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY MARGARET EGAN

MARY MARGARET EGAN Obituary
EGAN, Mary Margaret "Maureen" Of West Roxbury, formerly of Somerville, MA, passed away on May 29, 2019, she was 90. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Egan. Devoted sister of the late James, Sister Maureen Clare, Charles, John, Ellen, Bridget, Frances and Michael Egan. Loving aunt of Eileen O'Malley of Walpole, Charles Egan of Dracut, John Egan of San Francisco, CA, Colleen Saraceno of Carlisle, James Egan of Providence, RI, Maureen Somers, Monica O'Rouke and Michael Egan all of Ireland and Michael Egan of England. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, at 10:00 am in The Holy Name Church, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the .

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019
