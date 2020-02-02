Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY MARGARET (MAURA) HURLEY

MARY MARGARET (MAURA) HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Mary (Maura) Margaret Age 84, of Duxbury and Waterville, County Kerry, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 30th. She was preceded by her loving husband, Robert Hurley, of 55 years. She is survived by her 5 children, Dr. Liam Hurley, and his wife Brigid of Andover, Tina Hurley of Cohasset, Sean Hurley and his wife Michele of Wakefield, Ian Hurley and his wife Diana of Groton, and Colleen Hurley of Hanover. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Meghan, Liam,

Jared, Connor, Declan, Cailin, Maeve, Nora Grace, Nicholas and Stephanie.

Maura immigrated to the United States in 1954 and subsequently brought her entire family to Cambridge, Massachusetts.

She will be forever remembered for her devotion to her family and her love of reading, traveling and exploring new cultures.

Maura's life will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Anthony's Parish at 129 South Main Street, in Cohasset, MA. A family burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maura's memory can be made to the Leukemia Foundation of New England, or The Salvation Army. To sign a guestbook, please visit:

www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
