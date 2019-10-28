|
KULBOK, Mary Margaret (Myers) Of Walpole, October 11, 2019, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Peter P. Kulbok and former wife of the late Richard Tucker. Loving mother of John Tucker and his wife, Eileen, of Florida and the late Stanley M. Kulbok and his surviving wife, Stephanie, of Medway. Former mother-in-law of Debbie Bergamo Kulbok of North Attleboro. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy Bergamo and his wife, Deanna, of Florida, Angela Colbert and her husband, Jesse, of Norton, Dylan Kulbok and his fianceé, Christina Devitt, of Milford, Natalie Colageo of Medway, John P. Tucker of Florida, and Janet Marlowe of Florida and great-grandmother to many. Sister of the late Jacob Myers and Helen Myers. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather to celebrate a life well lived at the Walpole Post 5188, 33 Robbins Road, Walpole on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019