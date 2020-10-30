SCHROEDER, Mary Martha Mary Martha Schroeder passed away peacefully at her home in Plymouth, MA on October 29, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 65. She leaves her beloved wife Lillian Jette, her aunt Mollie Lou Long of Michigan, several cousins, and many devoted friends. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Lima) Schroeder. She was a Registered Nurse and Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, who was dedicated to providing excellent care to the elderly throughout her career. She retired in 2014. She served as an officer in the United States Army Reserves for 20 years. Mary was born in Boston, MA and raised in Brookline, MA. She graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, MA in 1975, and from the Newton Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1978. She also attended the Boston University School of Business and received a Master's degree in Business Administration. Mary loved traveling, as well as spending time at home in Plymouth and Provincetown, where she and Lillian were often joined by family and friends. She reached out to and connected with many relatives across the country, and especially enjoyed spending time with her cousin Michael Hardie during summers in Provincetown. She remained close to friends she made in every decade of her life and had a gift for bringing people together. She and Lillian hosted many happy events together, including their wedding in 2004 and their annual New Year's Day gathering for family and friends. She was well known for her kindness and generosity, and was always ready to help anyone in need of assistance. She was a devoted pet owner who adored the cats and Siberian huskies that were always an important part of her life. Mary touched many lives with her fun, joyful, and caring personality, and she will be greatly missed. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Helping Our Women, 34 Conwell Street, Provincetown, MA 02657.