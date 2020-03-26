|
|
SULLIVAN, Mary Maud (Maines) Of Edgartown, died on March 12 at South Shore Hospital, the day before her 83rd birthday. Born in Philadelphia in 1937 to Edmond Clair and Elizabeth Kenney Maines, Mary Maud graduated Chestnut Hill College of Philadelphia (1958), and earned her Master's degree at Northeastern University in Boston, MA. She was a force, standing – and taking action - for what she believed. She believed in true equality, for women, for the less fortunate, for the voices of young growing minds. She listened to opinions - from youth and peers - that opposed hers with a curiosity and respect. She helped build Roxbury Weston, the first true integrated nursery school in the country. She often laughed about raising her family with dinners at a round dining table that empowered her children to feel equal from a very young age. Her eyes twinkled and her laugh was rich and genuine as she gathered with loved ones, whether in her living room, on the sands of Chappy Beach Club, the dance floor of the Edgartown Yacht Club, the grass courts of Longwood Cricket Club, and the dining room at Martha's Vineyard Golf Club. Mary leaves behind her husband of 61 years, John Paul; Clare Marie Sullivan of Cambridge; Philip Doherty and Charlene Fujitani Sullivan of Hingham; and Laura Briel Sullivan and Stephen Arthur Ethridge of Tiburon, CA; grandchildren Mikieh Maines Sullivan, Sokichi Jack Sullivan, stepgrandsons Briggs Walker Ethridge and William Dryden Ethridge. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Davis of Glen Mills, PA; her treasured Philadelphia cousins, nephews and nieces; her foster daughter Dr. Amina Wadud; and a loyal group of friends collected along the way. The family asks during these trying times, for all to reflect on the EE Cummings/Sister Carlota quote Mary Maud pinned to her kitchen bulletin board: Be of love, a little more careful than of anything. Due to restrictions on travel and gatherings imposed by the coronavirus emergency, formal funeral plans have not been made yet. There will be a Celebration of Mary's Life later in the summer. Donations in her memory may be made to Roxbury Weston Pre-School https://www.roxwes.org For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
View the online memorial for Mary Maud (Maines) SULLIVAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020