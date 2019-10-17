|
|
McDONNELL, Mary "Ruthie" (McMahan) Of Bedford, died Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. McDonnell. Loving mother of Kathleen Busa and her husband Kenneth of Bedford, the late Daniel McDonnell of Bedford, the late Martin McDonnell and his wife Candace McDonnell of Maynard, and Theresa Blake and her husband James of Chelmsford. Sister of Theresa Eaton of Lexington and the late Helen Hayes, Francis, William, John, Paul and James McMahan. Devoted grandmother of Katie Busa Moynihan and her husband John, Timothy Busa and his wife Diana, Tara Busa Sabbs and her husband Frederick, Andrew Busa and his wife Stephanie, Daniel McDonnell, Patrick McDonnell and his wife Ellen, and Kelly Renwick and her husband Robert. Great-grandmother of Francesca and Antonio Busa, Cameron Renwick and Mary Alice Sabbs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Wed., Oct. 23 at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tues., Oct. 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Parish, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019