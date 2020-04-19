Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
McINERNEY, Mary (Sullivan) Age 95, of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. Born June 1, 1924 in Norwood, where she was a lifelong resident. Mary was the daughter of the late Owen and Margaret (Coughlin) Sullivan. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo J. McInerney. Mary is survived by her loving son, Leo J. McInerney and his wife Andrea of Norwood, her cherished grandchildren, Adam McInerney and his wife Jennifer of North Caldwell, NJ, Leah Killion and her husband Matthew of Norwood, and Joseph McInerney of Canton, her adored great-grandchildren, Cielle, Ryan, William, and John McInerney of North Caldwell, NJ, Reese, Emma, and Isabel Killion of Norwood. Mary was the sister of the late Owen and John Sullivan. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's honor to , www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
