McKENZIE, Mary (Cheevers) Age 67, of Braintree, beloved wife of Tim McKenzie, passed away July 27, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Mary was a nurse practitioner and medium who spent her life helping others. She was an avid learner and never stopped growing and developing. She is survived by her husband, Tim McKenzie, mother Rita Cheevers, Kevin and Marian Cheevers, Carol and Michael Griffin, Shirley Cheevers, Paul and Paula Cheevers, niece Alyson and nephews Brendan, Chris, and Michael and their families along with Robert and Elaine McKenzie, nieces Nicole and Kelly Snyder and her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 11th at 11am at the First Spiritualist Church of Quincy, 40 West Street, Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to the First Spiritualist Church of Quincy or Reverend Janet Nohavec's Historic Schoolhouse Restoration Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019