MARY MCLOUGHLIN
McLOUGHLIN, Mary Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13th at home surrounded by her family. A loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Mary was kind and loving, had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be with. Mary was a very accomplished woman, with a Master's in Severe Special Needs and a Bachelor's in Floriculture. Special Ed teacher, Director of Education, Day Care Center Founder, Grant Writer, Master Gardener, Rosarian, Floral Designer, Welder of furniture and outdoor garden art, Glass Blower, Stone Sculptor, Quilt Maker, Knitter, Tummy Time Blanket Maker, Business Owner, Tactile Fabricator, Avid Reader, Water Aerobics Enthusiast, Soldier On Support Program Founder, Province Lake Association Past President and Board Member, Lake Host Program Founder – all of these were aspects of Mary's personality that made her exceptionally unique. One of Mary's most amazing qualities was her ability to make people feel special. Mary was a loyal and passionate person who will be dearly missed. Mary leaves her husband of 45 years, Bill Brady, her daughter Nora McQuarrie and Nora's husband Sean McQuarrie and two grandsons, Gavin and Liam, who were the light of her life. Mary had a big family: her five brothers and their families, four brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and their families and many nieces and nephews who she held dear to her heart. Services were held this week. In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be sent to Conquer Chiari: https://www.conquerchiari.org/donate/


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
