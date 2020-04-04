Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY MICHOULIS

MARY MICHOULIS Obituary
MICHOULIS, Mary Of Westwood, formerly of Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, passed away on April 4, 2020. Loving wife of the late Thomas Michoulis. Beloved daughter of the late John and Astero (Rokleopis) Primes. Devoted sister of Sylvia Mouradian and her husband George of Norwood, Peter Primes and his late wife Katherine of Hyde Park, the late James Primes and his late wife Helen and the late George Primes and his surviving wife Litsa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private family Funeral Service will take place at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, Roslindale, Burial will follow at Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to St. Nectarios Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, MA 02131. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
