|
|
PUGHE, Mary Miller Age 86, formerly of Weston, Massachusetts and Randolph Center, Vermont, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Shelburne, Vermont. She is survived by four children, Earle Pughe and his wife Jan Johnson, of Bolton, Massachusetts; Bronwyn Pughe of Fircrest, Washington; Heidi Woehlck and her husband Harvey of Waukesha, Wisconsin; Charlie Pughe and his wife Kerrie of Charlotte, Vermont and beloved Pico, the cat. Mary is also survived by her sister Charlotte M. Kane of Warrington, Pennsylvania; six grandsons, one granddaughter and four great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, E. Wells Pughe and a son, William Lloyd Pughe. Mary was born on April 19, 1933, in Abington, Pennsylvania, eldest daughter of Charles Whit Miller (deceased) and Kathryn Fretz Miller (deceased). Mary grew up in Doylestown. She earned her B.A. from Wilson College and her M.A. from Harvard's School of Education. Mary chose to teach in the Weston Public Schools, having observed the involvement of the community in public education. After she married, she was a dynamic volunteer in education, primarily as an instrumental Community Coordinator for the Weston METCO program and as a trustee of the Weston METCO Scholarship Fund. Later in her life, Mary drove for FISH and Meals on Wheels. She was an active participant in and a member of the Board for Weston's Council on Aging. Mary was also a hard-working and faithful member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for over 50 years. Innately kind, Mary always had a cheerful greeting for everyone she met in her day. A lifelong learner, Mary shared her passion for music, books, sports, nature and civic duty with all those who knew her. Please join the family and friends for a Celebration and Remembrance of Mary on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 PM, at St. Peter's Church, 320 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493, with a reception following in the parish hall. The family asks that those wishing to make a donation in Mary's honor consider doing so to a program of great importance to Mary. A donation to the "Roxby Weston Preschool" program can be mailed to Roxbury Weston Preschool, PO Box 241, Weston, MA 02493, or made electronically via their website www.roxwes.org
View the online memorial for Mary Miller PUGHE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020