MARY (REGAN) MILMORE
MILMORE, Mary (Regan) Of Cambridge, passed on April 7th, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. She was the beloved wife of the late John Milmore for over 60 years. Loving mother of Richard and his fiancé Betsey Sethares of Plymouth, David and his wife Ann of Andover, and John and his wife Cheryl Ravesi of Milford. Devoted "Meema" to Shaun and his wife Michelle, Christopher, Colin, Alyson and her husband Patrick, and Regan. She was predeceased by her sister Lucy Doherty and her husband George as well as her brother, Johnny Regan. Mary was a lifelong member of St John's Parish in Cambridge, she was active in the St. John's Women's Guild, as well as her neighborhood community in Cambridge. A Funeral Mass will be held at St John's Church in North Cambridge at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26th. A private family Burial will be held on September 25th at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. For details, directions or to leave a condolence, visit wwww.keefefuneralhome.com


