MARY (DILLON) MORAN

MARY (DILLON) MORAN Obituary
MORAN, Mary (Dillon) In Brighton, formerly of County Galway, Ireland November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Moran. Devoted mother of Thomas of Wrentham, Brian of Brighton, Mary Walsh and her husband Edward of Billerica, Kevin and Kathleen of Watertown. Loving grandmother of Meghan Moran, Ryan, Katelyn and Allison Walsh. Sister of Coleman, Bridie, Kathleen and the late Stephen, Sally, Joseph, and Patrick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, November 16th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, November 15th from 5 - 8 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Moran may be made to Wrentham Developmental Center, 131 Emerald St., Wrentham, MA 02093. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
