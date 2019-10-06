Boston Globe Obituaries
MOREAU, Mary (Dee) Age 90, of Maynard, former longtime Concord resident, Oct. 5, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Leon J. Moreau, Jr. Dedicated mother of Tom Moreau, Sr. and his wife Rosetta of Concord, Meg Moreau of Maynard, Lee Moreau, III and his wife MaryAnn of Mt. Arlington, NJ, Tim Moreau of Maynard, Mike Moreau and his wife RoseAnne of Maynard, Pam Healy and her husband Craig of Norwich, CT, Marc Moreau and his wife Carmel of Far Hills, NJ and Dave Moreau of Concord. Beloved Nana to Tom, Jr., Mary Reddish, Leon, IV, Lauren Maier, Catherine, Mike, Jr., Melissa, Brendan, Cara, Matt, Charlie, and the late Phillip. Proud great-grandmother of Rory, Reagan, Hayleigh, Teagan, Hannah, Dylan, Samantha, Phil, Wesley, Bryce, and Quinn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dear sister of the late Sarah Dee, Julia Gallagher, Loretta Frawley, Bernard Dee, Michael Dee, Frances Kilmartin, Veronica Foley, Vincent Dee and Kathleen Horgan. Visiting Hours Wednesday, Oct. 9th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Thursday, Oct. 10th at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Concord Firefighters Relief Association, P.O. Box 4, Concord, MA 01742 or to Emerson Hospital Health Care Foundation, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
