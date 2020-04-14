|
BLANEY, Mary N. (nee Smedile) of Raynham, MA. It is with a broken heart and deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Mary, age 76, on April 8, 2020, with her loved ones by her side. She died of complications from recent surgery. Born in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rachel (Ferguson) Smedile. Mary was a graduate of Mission High School in Boston. Her passion was her family including her pet bunny, Barney. She was the most incredible mother to her son, Eric and Lori Blaney of Easton, and her two daughters, Andrea Ballotta of Boston; Amy and Paulo Araujo of Raynham as well as a wonderful grandmother to Emily Anne Ballotta of Stoneham. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 55 years, Richie. Predeceased by her brothers; Francis "Chickie" and his wife Judy Smedile, Paul Smedile of Easton, brothers-in-law; Paul Sullivan, Gordon Blaney and his wife Donna, Ralph "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick as well as sisters-in-law Eileen Smedile and MaryLou Blaney. She is survived by her brothers, Vincent Smedile of Canton and Robert Smedile and MaryAnn Marvel of Berkley and her sister Claire Sullivan (her "Gold Dust Twin") of Easton. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Judy Smedile of Easton and Regina Blaney of Derry, NH as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary will be sorely missed by a wide extended family and the many wonderful friends she was fortunate enough to have had, especially special best friends Bibby and Mary Ellen Cotto. The family would like to thank the staff at the UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, especially Jillian and Lucy, for their compassionate end-of- life-care and their kindness to the family. Arrangement for the memorial church service and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date, due to current circumstances. Burial will be private at the New Calvary Cemetery, Cummins Hwy in Roslindale, MA. Arrangement have been entrusted to Kane Funeral Home, 605 Washington St., EASTON, MA 02375. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the House Rabbit Network, P.O. Box 2602, Woburn, MA 01888. HRN is a non-profit organization. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020