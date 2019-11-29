|
|
GRANDA, Mary N. (Nangeroni) Age 67, of Franklin, MA, passed away November 28, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, MA. She was the wife of Ramon D. Granda. She was born in Boston and lived in Milton most of her life before moving to Franklin. In addition to her husband, she is the sister of Ambrose Nangeroni of VA, Paul Nangeroni of MD, Peter Nangeroni of MA, Marna Onorato of AZ, Nancy Nangeroni of NM, Terri Nangeroni of AZ and Ruth Nangeroni of VT. Funeral will be private and the Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., MILFORD. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019