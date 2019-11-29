Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GRANDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY N. (NANGERONI) GRANDA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY N. (NANGERONI) GRANDA Obituary
GRANDA, Mary N. (Nangeroni) Age 67, of Franklin, MA, passed away November 28, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, MA. She was the wife of Ramon D. Granda. She was born in Boston and lived in Milton most of her life before moving to Franklin. In addition to her husband, she is the sister of Ambrose Nangeroni of VA, Paul Nangeroni of MD, Peter Nangeroni of MA, Marna Onorato of AZ, Nancy Nangeroni of NM, Terri Nangeroni of AZ and Ruth Nangeroni of VT. Funeral will be private and the Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., MILFORD. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -