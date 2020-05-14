Boston Globe Obituaries
LEARY, Mary N. (LaMalfa) Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Arnold B. Leary. Daughter of the late Frank and Anita (Giagalone) LaMalfa. Sister of the late Jospeh LaMalfa and Stefina F. Forte. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary was a graduate of the Boston Public Schools. She was a former member of the MS Society of Boston, Roslindale Historical Society and she was the founder of Chips, which was a Boston based volunteer service org. A private Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
