BRADY, Mary Norris Of Westwood, age 80, died on May 23, 2020 from Parkinson's disease. Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise (Ross) Norris of Milton. She was the loving wife of 58 years to William W. Brady. She was the sister of Margaret Melgard and her husband Richard of Lake Mary, FL, sister-in-law of Edward Brady and his wife Carolyn of Dennisport, sister-in-law of Bette Norris of Franklin, sister of the late Pauline Sydlowski, sister of the late Lawrence Norris, sister-in-law of the late Marilyn Whelan, and sister-in-law of the late Robert Brady.
Mary was a devoted mother to her six children: William Brady and his wife Jody of Walpole, Paula Scafati and her husband Rich of Franklin, Ann Walsh and her husband Brian of Walpole, Thomas Brady and his wife Jennifer of Norwood, Stephen Brady and his wife Sharon of Methuen, and Elizabeth Kennedy and her wife Megan of Seattle, WA.
Mary was also a grandmother to 16 grandchildren: Will, Tim, Zachary, Jane, Noah, Celia, Jenna, Nolan, Reilly, Liam, Jack, Joe, Isabella, Jackson, Brady, and Julie.
Mary was a graduate of Stonehill College Class of 1961.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020