O'BRIEN, Mary "Margo" Mary Margaret "Margo" (Baker) O'Brien, 96, of Riverwoods at Exeter, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. She is the beloved mother of Kevin O'Brien of Ypsilanti Michigan, Dennis O'Brien of Boston, Tim O'Brien of Scituate, Eileen O'Hearne of Chelmsford, Sheila Sackett of Denver, and Patricia O'Brien of Plymouth. She is the beloved grandmother of Laura and Karen O'Brien, Sarah and Samantha Sackett, Seamus and Felix O'Hearne, and Xavier Aparicio, and great-grandmother of Tegan and Keely Hom and Eamon and Rory Clifford. Born in Winthrop, Massachusetts to parents Samuel and Catherine Baker on September 10, 1924, she enjoyed a seaside childhood with her younger sisters Kay and Lorraine, both now departed. She met her late husband and fellow theater buff, Bill, in the Winthrop Playmakers. They were married from 1950 until Bill's death in 1986. Margo and Bill lived their early married years in Pittsburgh, Falls Church, Buffalo, and Philadelphia as Bill pursued his career in field sales and sales management with Gillette. During their Buffalo years, the early 1960s, Margo and Bill became involved in the ecumenical Christian Family Movement which they always said changed the course of their lives and brought them lifelong friendships. The family moved to Scituate, Massachusetts in 1966 when Bill moved from field sales into management, and Margo lived there for more than thirty years. During her many years in Scituate, Margo was active in her church, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini. Margo and Bill were deeply involved in church-related resettlement of Vietnamese refugees which led to Margo and Bill bringing two Vietnamese boys, Paul and Joe Phuong, into their home for the boys' high school years. Margo was also a cofounder of the Scituate Food Pantry. In 1999, Margo moved to Exeter to be nearer to her beloved sisters. Margo in her later years in Exeter was an avid gardener. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH at a later date to be announced. Donations in Margo's name to the Alzheimer's Association
of MA/NH and the Greater Boston Food Bank. Arrangements are by the Brewitt Funeral Home, EXETER, NH. Please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Mary "Margo" O'BRIEN