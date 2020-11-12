BARYSKY, Mary P. (Castronovo) Age 82, of Wilmington, passed away on November 10, 2020, with her three daughters by her side. Mary was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Peter P. Barysky, devoted mother of Patricia M. Ritchie & her late husband Steven of Lawrence, Marie J. Mason & her husband William of Wilmington and Deborah A. Moussalem & her husband Charlie of Methuen, loving "Nana" of Peter, Patrick and Philip Ritchie, Olivia and Jonathan Mason, Gregory Barysky and Ava Moussalem. Cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine (LaGrassa) Castronovo, dear sister of Concetta Castronovo and Joseph Castronovo and his wife Christine, all of Wilmington, the late Carlo Castronovo and his wife Kathleen of North Reading. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, on Saturday, November 14th at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Masks are required to be worn while in Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com